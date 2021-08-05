Carter Winter holds true to two of country music's all-time most important themes in his new song, "Love Like I Drink" — and he invites Allie Colleen to join him on a song that's premiering exclusively with Taste of Country.

Winter, who originally hails from Ohio, is a modern country traditionalist, and his new song, released via Average Joes Entertainment, explores the all-time classic country themes of heartache and alcohol, juxtaposing them into one as he laments his lack of moderation in either area.

"'Cause I love like I drink / Going down smooth or burnin' like hell / One shot of you, I want that bottle to myself / If I go all in 'til I can't think straight / 'Cause I love like I drink," he sings in the chorus, with Allie Colleen's voice wrapping around his in a perfect, haunting harmony.

She also takes the lead on the second verse before they hit the chorus again, in a performance that's perfectly drawn to fit the track:

Trafton Harvey, Quinn Loggins and Nolan Sotillo co-wrote the song, while Brandon Bankes, Mike Johnson and Chandler Eggleston co-produced the track.

“I’m really proud of how it turned out and grateful for the opportunity to have made this song my own," Winter says. "The story and emotion in it brought me back to my roots and why I love making music. It’s something I want to listen to. It is so much more than just another 'drinking' song."

“As soon as I heard it, I was in," Colleen adds. "It’s timeless. It’s country. It’s honest — also, Carter and I add a really special depth in my opinion!”

Winter and Colleen have been performing “Love Like I Drink” together on select dates in the summer of 2021, and they are planning to tour together this fall. "Love Like I Drink" is set for release on Friday (Aug. 6).

Winter released his first EP, Some Kind of Fire, in 2015, followed by 2016’s The Whiskey in Me. Winter's most recent album, Temptation, dropped in 2018. He is currently writing and recording songs for his next album, which he plans to release in 2022.

Average Joes Entertainment

