Garth Brooks has seemingly done it all. However, he may experience a first in 2022: a tattoo. The ink-free country star says it's because of a promise he made to his daughter, Allie Colleen.

“I owe my baby a tattoo... I owe my youngest a tattoo, and I’ve got to figure out what it’s going to be, but it’s got to be done this year in 2022,” he explains in a recent episode of Inside Studio G. “So, we’ll figure it out."

The revelation came during one of his weekly Facebook Live videos. A fan had reimagined the album cover for Ropin' the Wind, putting tattoos on Brooks' hands, neck and around his eye. The country powerhouse joked that the image may not be too big of a stretch.

"I’m thinkin’ something small like a sleeve or something. It looks like I’m going to start with the hands and throat kind of thing," he says between laughs. "We decided on it years ago, and this is the year I have to pay it off. So, we’ll get it done.”

Brooks did not provide any details about the promise, nor if it was actually a bet he made with his youngest daughter. He also has two older daughters: Taylor, 29, and August, 27.

Colleen, 25, already has several tattoos of her own. And while her famous father may not be ready for full-on sleeves, the budding country artist has already covered her arms. She also has a large dragonfly on her throat.

The "Friends in Low Places" singer just wrapped up back-to-back one-man shows in Las Vegas on Feb. 4-5. Brooks will continue his Stadium Tour throughout much of 2022, with more dates being added. As for his daughter, Colleen is working on launching her music career and just released her debut album, Stones, in October of 2021.