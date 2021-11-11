Contrary to popular belief, cowboys do cry...just ask Chancey Williams.

"This is one of my favorite songs I've written,” Williams says of the very subject touched on in his new single, “Blame It on the Rain,” which premieres exclusively via Taste of Country. “Trent Willmon and I wrote it about how a lot of cowboys don't want to admit when they get down or cry, so they find a way to say it must be something else. We love the song.”

It’s an interesting take from a rough and tough cowboy himself, who has made a career chronicling the cowboy lifestyle in his music. Yet, with “Blame it on the Rain,” Williams touches on a new thread of honesty that feels real and authentic and quite timely.

And it’s this style that serves as yet another intriguing lane for Williams, who has spent much of the past year touring with country music powerhouses including Alan Jackson, Toby Keith, Cody Johnson and Aaron Watson.

The Wyoming native’s connection with Keith actually goes way back, as Williams used to work for the country legend when he was still spending his life competing in rodeos and riding broncs. But now, Williams has reached a point in his career that he and Keith are sharing the same stage together.

And that fact alone just might make Williams tear up.

Shedding tears would certainly be understandable, as Williams and his backing group the Younger Brothers Band’s career is rising at a rapid pace these days thanks to the success of his latest album 3rd Street. That album includes the ballad “Wyoming Wind,” which took home the 2020 Rocky Mountain CMA Song of the Year honor. Through the end of the year, Williams will have tour stops in Nevada and Montana, ultimately culminating in a New Year’s Eve show in his home state of Wyoming.

These Country Artists Are Keeping Traditional Country Alive: