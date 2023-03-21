Chancey Williams had the girl, but he loses her in "Talk About a Memory." More accurately, the real-life bronc rider had the girl, but chooses another life in this bittersweet song from his new album.

Find "Talk About a Memory" on Williams' One of These Days album, out March 24. Listen to it here during this Taste of Country exclusive premiere. He wrote the nostalgic love song with Brice Long, known for writing hits for Jon Pardi, Randy Houser, Gary Allan and more.

"'Talk About a Memory' is a song I think a lot of musicians, rodeo cowboys, and people that travel all the time can relate to," Williams shares. "I mean, some of the best memories and people just linger, and it's like you see it all again in your mind's eye all the time. You know you couldn't have stayed, or wouldn't have stayed, or whatever, but it's still a great memory."

"Talk about a memory / The way here hair fell down / Across her back, it's nights like that / That make me wanna hang around," Williams sings at the chorus."Til the morning comes / Just to see where it might go / I keep holding on but man I know I gotta get down the road / When I think about her / Loving on me / Talk about a memory."

Williams is a Wyoming-bred saddle bronc-athlete-turned-country singer, notable for being one of two to compete in the rodeo and perform on the main stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days (along with Chris LeDoux). There's no need for him to sell his cowboy credentials across One of These Days. He's lived the life.

Cody Johnson's producer Trent Willmon produced this album, while songwriters Jody Stevens and Bobby Pinson added additional tracks.