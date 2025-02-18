Another Big Pop Superstar Just Teased a Country Crossover

Pop-to-country crossovers ramped up in a big way in 2024, with two out-of-genre artists — Post Malone and Beyoncé — producing what were arguably the two biggest country albums of the year.

That trend doesn't seem to be slowing down any in 2025. It's only mid-February, and already, a couple of massive names from the pop genre have expressed some interest in the country format.

The latest of those is Chappell Roan, who picked a creative way to tease the release of her country-flavored unreleased song, "The Giver."

Roan sent a preview of the new music via an Instagram Stories slide, where she posted a number fans could call to hear a preview of the track.

It seems that calling the number could result in hearing a few different snippets of the song: A fan account for the star aggregated all the different possible results in a social media post.

According to Billboard, Roan debuted "The Giver" on Saturday Night Live last November. Her performance was subsequently pulled from SNL's channel as well as her own — perhaps to clear the way for her own separate rollout of the song's release.

Though Roan hasn't released country music in the past, it makes sense that she might be interested in dabbling in the genre. She often performs in cowboy hats, and her hit single "Pink Pony Club" references "leaving Tennessee," alluding to some small town roots.

The singer — who recently won Best New Artist at the 2025 Grammy Awards — also has some big fans in the country genre. Miranda Lambert has talked about her fandom for Roan, and she and Kelly Clarkson covered her song "Good Luck, Babe!" on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.