One of the Most Recognizable Doors in Hollywood Is Up for Auction

Will you scream "Norm!!!” every time this door opens? If not, this isn't the auction for you. Coming up for auction is the wooden door from the set of the TV series Cheers.

One of the most iconic TV shows of the 1980s and '90s, this beloved series racked up one of the most-watched finales in television history when it aired: A whopping 93 million people tuned in, per NBC.

Ironically enough, when Cheers debuted, it was not well-received. In fact, the first season was one of the biggest duds on TV — its premiere episode was ranked 74th out of 77 shows in that time slot.

But things obviously turned around, and expect this piece of television history — the iconic door — to go for a pretty penny.

The auction house describes the door as not just any regular door, but a piece of Hollywood memorabilia touched by some of the biggest names in show business:

The “Cheers” logo bar door served as the entry point for all main cast characters including Sam Malone, Diane Chambers, Coach, Woody Boyd, Carla Tortelli, and Dr. Frasier Crane; as well as notable guest stars of the era including Harry Anderson, Johnny Carson, John Cleese, Christopher Lloyd, Emma Thompson & Alex Trebek.

Estimates for the auction are pegged at $125,000 to 150K. If that sounds high, know that a portion of the Cheers bar was auctioned off in 2023 and sold for $675,000.

Cheers still stands as one of the greatest, most-awarded sitcoms ever.

The auction for the Cheers door opens May 7 and features other items from the show, including bar stools, signs and scripts.

