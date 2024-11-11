Christina Haack has pulled the listing for her upscale farmhouse in Tennessee amid her ongoing divorce from Josh Hall.

Haack listed her stunning 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 5,218-square-foot home outside of Nashville in early October, asking $4.5 million for the property.

The high points of the luxurious, yet cozy residence include:

A great room with soaring ceilings and a wood-burning fireplace.

A high-end kitchen with double ovens.

An owner's suite with dual closets and an oversized master bathroom that resembles a spa.

A mud room, a very large laundry room and more top-notch amenities.

The exterior of the luxurious rural retreat is equally upscale, including a screened-in porch, a pool and hot tub, a barn with fenced areas for animals and more.

The deluxe residence sits on just under 24 rural acres outside of Nashville that offer trails, streams and more.

Haack first came to mainstream public attention on Flip or Flop, in which she starred alongside her first husband, Tarek El Moussa. She was married to Ant Anstead from 2018-2021.

Haack and Hall worked together on a reality show titled Christina in the Country until Hall filed for divorce in July of 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple have been battling it out both in court and via social media since their split, and the Tennessee house has been a prime point of contention.

Kelly Dougherty with Parks Realty held the official listing on Haack's Tennessee residence. Scroll through the pictures below to see inside the spectacular home, and keep scrolling to see several country stars' luxury farmhouses.

