Who Is ‘Claim to Fame’ Contestant Logan Crosby’s Famous Relative?

Claim to Fame is a new ABC reality game show hosted by the Jonas Brothers' Kevin Jonas and his little brother, Frankie. The new series locks in on relatives of unnamed famous celebrities who are looking to win $100,000 through different challenges. Most important: The contestants are trying to keep hidden who it is they're related to.

One hopeful you may have already heard of in the country music world: Logan Crosby made his debut on the show on Monday night (July 11), and if you use TikTok, you may have seen him come across your For You Page at some point.

With 88K followers on TikTok and now in front of millions on Claim to Fame, Crosby's identity remains safe after Monday night's premiere (in the first episode, it was Maxwell Norris, grandson of Chuck Norris, who was sent home).

So, we decided to do our own digging to see if we can figure out who this singer — full name Bradley Logan Crosby — calls family. In our research, we came across a few comments on an old Instagram post that piqued our interest:

Shared on Sept. 1, 2021, the image doesn't give anything away — it's just Crosby onstage in a hat and boots, a black-and-white snap from an undisclosed performance. But if you peep the comments, you'll find Jason Aldean's daughter, Keeley, who writes: "I thought this was Hank Williams."

Perhaps she's just a fan, right? Sure, maybe. But then, her dad chimes in with, "Me too!!! Do it cuz! Proud of ya man."

"Cuz," as in ... cousin? Aldean's language certainly suggests that he and Crosby might be related. But if you're still unconvinced, watch this old interview (major spoiler) when Crosby flat-out told an interviewer who his cousin is.

Claim to Fame airs on ABC 10PM ET/PTT.

