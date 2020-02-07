34 Classic Rockers Who Call Nashville Home

Nashville is home to a large number of country stars, obviously. But did you know that a number of your favorite classic rockers call Music City their home, too?

Nashville's classic rock migration began in earnest in the 1990s, when Peter Frampton moved to town after losing his home in California to an earthquake. Michael McDonald and Steve Winwood were living in Nashville around that time, and after that, the floodgates seemed to open, with rockers from across the most successful bands from the '70s and '80s moving to town and putting down roots.

The classic rock stars who live in Nashville derive from all eras and styles of classic rock, from pop-rock stars like John Oates all the way through arena rockers including members of Styx and Night Ranger. Hard rockers from Kiss and Slaughter and even a metalhead from Megadeth prove Nashville is home to a thriving and diverse musical scene that doesn't have too much to do with country music, although classic rockers including the Eagles, the Doobie Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more have been the subject of Nashville tributes.

Scroll through the gallery below to see which ones of your favorite classic rock stars have resided in Nashville over the years.