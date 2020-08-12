Count Her Out: Colbie Caillat Leaves Gone West

Colbie Caillat and ex-fiance/bandmate Justin Young have left country group Gone West, effectively ending the band after one single to country radio and one album. The former pop star made the announcement on social media on Wednesday (Aug. 12).

The move comes four months after the pair announced they were breaking up as a couple after 10 years of dating. However, they promised to remain friends, and the latest announcement doubles down on the idea of them making music together moving forward.

"Justin and I are best friends and will continue to make music together forever," Caillat writes. Young says the same on his social media pages.

"Creative partnerships, especially with friends, are both rewarding and challenging at times, and though this was not an easy decision, we know ending the band the was the right one," Caillat begins, expressing fondness for their Canyons album. "I want to thank all of my fans and all Gone Wests (sic) fans for supporting our music, coming to our shows, and everything in-between."

Engaged since 2015, Caillat and Young joined Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy (formerly of country duo the JaneDear Girls) to form Gone West in 2018. They enjoyed some initial success at satellite radio, but their single "What Could've Been" only cracked the Top 30 airplay charts at terrestrial radio. Canyons was released in June, but if the band was discussing breaking up, they didn't indicate it via social media. Instagram posts came regularly through Aug. 1, some featuring new songs and others spotlighting individual members.

Prior to forming and signing with Triple Tigers Records, each member enjoyed individual success. Young was a singer and songwriter popular in Hawaii who was making inroads in America and Nashville. Reeves was a successful songwriter whose most notably hit was "Bubbly," Caillat signature song from 2007.

Caillat's debut pop album went Double-Platinum and also included the hit song "Realize." Later albums would include Adult Contemporary hits like "Lucky," her Grammy-winning hit with Jason Mraz, "Fallin' for You" and "Brighter Than the Sun." In 2010, her Fearless album won the Album of the Year award.