A Holy War Erupts in College Football This Weekend

This weekend’s college football schedule is highlighted by two great matchups in the SEC and a Holy War out west for the late night crowd.

We start off this week with a 3:30PM kickoff Saturday (Nov. 9) on ABC, as Ole Miss welcomes in the Georgia Bulldogs in what could be an elimination game for the playoffs.

Ole Miss is coming in after smacking Arkansas 63-31, and the Rebels' high-powered offense has seemingly found its footing. The second-ranked UGA Bulldogs are looking to stay near the top of the SEC, but will need QB Carson Beck to slow down on the turnovers, as he has 11 INT’s on the season, 8 of those coming in his last 3 games. Should be a great game in the Grove.

After that, we have one of the best rivalries in one of the greatest scenes of college football. The Crimson Tide of Alabama make their way to Death Valley to take on the LSU Tigers at 7:30PM Saturday on ABC.

LSU is looking to avoid a third loss on the season and will need a raucous home crowd if they want to avoid the letdowns they have had in close game this season. Alabama will need a win, as a third loss probably sinks their chances of making college football playoffs. Expect a lot of points, as both defenses have struggled at times this season, but Las Vegas still sees it as a lower scoring game, with an Over/Under set at 58.5.

Side note: Keep an eye out on the sidelines for the real tiger making its way back into the stadium for the first time since 2015, after the governor of the state of Louisiana approved it.

The evening wraps up with one of the great under-the-radar rivalries, at least nationally. “The Holy War” as it is known has the Utah Utes welcoming in undefeated BYU for what could be the best game of the day. Utah came into the season with playoff aspirations, but has drastically underachieved with a 4-4 record. BYU on the other hand is ranked in the Top 10 and could be looking at a bye in the playoffs if they continue to handle their business. Make sure you catch this one late Saturday with a 10:30PM kickoff on ESPN.

A Holy War, a live tiger and a matchup between Rebels and Bulldogs? Good luck convincing me that college football isn't the greatest sport on earth.

