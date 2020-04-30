Poll: Which New Album Are You Most Excited About in May?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

It's no secret, April was a tough month for all of us here in America. One thing that has kept me focused and positive is country music. It doesn't matter where you are or what you're doing, a good country song from one of your favorite artists can brighten the day.

What's even better is a whole album of great country songs.

There are a bunch of new country albums that are slated to be released in May, to keep all of us going through this quarantine entertained. Artists from Kenny Chesney, to Sara Evans and Hot Country Knights will all be releasing new albums for us in May.

I think I'm most excited for new Kenny Chesney music. His voice just cuts through and it always makes me feel like I'm on vacation, which we all could use right about now. I'm pumped to hear all these new songs!

What about you? Which country album release in May are you most excited for?