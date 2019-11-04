2020’s Must-Hear New Country Albums
New music from Little Big Town, the Cadillac Three and more is on the radar for 2020 — and that's just what we know about so far. The new year is still a couple of months away, which leaves plenty of time to add to the country albums release calendar.
There are also plenty of artists with new projects in the works: Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Chris Young and more have all shared that they've been creating new music as of late, so fans can expect even more big album announcements for 2020.
Want to know what new music is in store for country fans in 2020? We've got the complete rundown below — or you can flip through the photo gallery above for more.
Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn
Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything In Between
Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma
Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall
Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy
Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz
Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home
Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP
Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce
March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record
March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova
To Be Announced ...
Garth Brooks, Fun
Luke Bryan, album title TBA
Kenny Chesney, album title TBA
Dan + Shay, album title TBA
Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter
Drive-By Truckers, album title TBA
Sam Hunt, album title TBA
Jason Isbell, album title TBA
Tim McGraw, album title TBA
Kip Moore, album title TBA
Keith Urban, album title TBA
Chris Young, album title TBA