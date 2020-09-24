Poll: Which Country Couple Should Record a Duet Together?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​​

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have just released a new acoustic version of their duet, "Happy Anywhere," and it's amazing. There's something about a duet from a couple that is together, that makes it feel even more real. I love hearing these two on songs together, and so does the whole world, as their duets have both been very successful.

With that being said, there are plenty of other country couples that could for sure record a duet and people would love it. A duet from Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, Jason Aldean and Brittany, or Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher — Mike sings, I checked!

Let's get creative and try to think: Which couple in country music should record a duet together?