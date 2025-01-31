2025 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for the Country Music Lover

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if you're still struggling to figure out what to get your sweetheart, we've got you!

This day of love, get the country music lover in your life what they really want. Forget the chocolates, flowers and wine — instead, got straight for their country-lovin' heart.

We've rounded up several gift ideas that are sure to put a smile on your cowboy or cowgirl.

For the Yellowstone Lover

Name a better Valentine than Rip Wheeler. Go ahead, we'll wait. The man is strong, steady and knows how to get the job done. This "Better Call Rip" shirt is perfect for any Yellowstone fan, especially the ones who have heart-eyes for Rip.

Why not gift your sweetheart a present and an activity for Valentine's Day? This Yellowstone Uno deck of cards would make a cute date night in. Throw on some re-runs, make dinner, pour a glass of wine and deal out the cards. Sounds like the perfect night!

Our popular "Train Station Tours" design is available in a hat and is a simple gift for the Dutton family fan in your life. Don't want to mess up your hair? Check this design in a T-shirt, hoodie, tumbler and more.

A signature scent is always a romantic gift for that special someone. Your Yellowstone enthusiast will love smelling like the show they love so much. And, we're willing to bet you'll love it, too. This cologne smells like smoked vanilla, amber and wood.

For the Concert Lover

This shirt is only for concert purists only — the ones who are there to actually watch the show, instead of just documenting it for social media. It's the perfect way to get the message across without being confrontational.

Tired of loading up your pockets or using a Ziploc bag for all of your concert essentials? Grab a clear bag for all of the concerts you've got scheduled this year. This cross-body bag is the perfect size and is lined with studs to give it a Western feel.

Love country music? Love it a lot? Then this is the shirt for you. This repeating "Country Music" design lets the world know what you're focused on: Country music, country music, and more country music. Find this design in assorted color combinations.

When it comes to country concerts, a cowboy hat is a must! But rather than just getting any old hat, why not get one that glows when the lights go down? This holographic, light-up hat is a statement piece that will have everyone asking, "where did you get that?"

For the Coffee Lover

Iced coffee? Yes, please. A cute tumbler to put it in? Absolutely. Your highly-caffeinated sweetheart or Galentine will appreciate this "In My Country Music Era" tumbler. Find it in a variety of colors. Happy sipping!

Does your honey love coffee and a good pun? They'll love this Dolly Parton-inspired coffee mug that plays off of her song "Jolene." Come on, sing it with us: "Caffeine, caffeine, caffeine, caffeeeeeeine."

Whether it's Cole Hauser's Free Rein or Taylor Sheridan's Bosque Ranch coffee, it tastes better when sipped from a Yellowstone-themed mug. This mug is great for the fan in your life. Help them fuel up for a full day of binge-watching!

How cute is this sign for your coffee bar? Make this a sweet addition to your setup. We can see it now: It's an early morning in your house. Hank Williams is softly playing in the background as the coffee pot percolates to the music.

For the Home Decor Lover

Got the ladies coming over for a Galentine's celebration? Perhaps it's a Valentine's get-together for couples? Let them know what to expect when they walk through the door. There will be country music coming through the speakers, and no, the playlist is not up for debate.

Add a little country flair to your couch. This western-themed pillow is great for both fans of The Chicks and those who just love the idea of being whisked away by a cowboy.

Country music meets Andy Warhol. Add a pop of color and country music history to your home with this Johnny Cash mugshot wall art. Great for a man cave or office. It's a trendy piece that will definitely get the conversation started at your next gathering.

For the woman who loves country music and a good candle. This is a cute addition to any living room or office — just pair it with some Patsy Cline or Loretta Lynn.