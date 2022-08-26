Will Hardy + Lainey Wilson’s Killer New Video Lead the Week?

Hardy and Lainey Wilson have released a killer new video for their dark new murder ballad, "Wait in the Truck." Will they head up the most popular country music videos of the week? That's for Taste of Country readers to decide.

Hardy and Wilson turn in dramatic performances in the cinematic video, which tells the story of a man who avenges an abused woman. They're up against quite a few new videos from Kip Moore and Morgan Wade, Jordan Rainer, Hannah Ellis, Love and Theft, Madeline Edwards and Leah Justice.

Who's got your vote this week?

Home Free and Maggie Baugh are still perched at the top of the Countdown this week, where they have been seemingly permanently installed for many weeks. Blake Shelton's throwback new video for "No Body" makes a massive debut at No. 2, while Ariel Hutchins' "Stuck" video clocks in at No. 4 in its first week in the Top 10.

With so many new videos and very active voting in recent weeks, the Top 10 could look very different next week. Which artists do you want to see at the top of the countdown next time around? Voting has been unusually competitive since the turn of 2022, so if you want to see your favorites come out on top, you've got to vote, and keep right on voting. Be sure to check back next Friday to see who rules the countdown this week.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.