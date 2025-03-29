Can Pug Johnson Lead the Top Country Videos This Week?

Pug Johnson brings a fun new vibe to Taste of Country's Video Countdown with his animated video for "Waxahachie." Will the Texas-based country singer head up the top videos of the week?

The song is from Johnson's new album, El Cabron, which he released on Friday (March 28).

"This song has a fun groove and a comical story, so we eventually thought to have an animated video," Johnson says.

"I have to give a big shout out to our director and animator, Efrain Cintron, of Coastal Lane Studio for being crazy enough to work within our time restraints. He created a video that captures the plot and vibe of the song in a fun way."

Johnson is up against several other new artists and clips this week; Dylan Scott and Cole Swindell both have new videos out that are looking for votes this time, as well.

Meanwhile, Maddie & Tae make a splashy debut at No. 3 this week with their new clip for "Drunk Girls in Bathrooms."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? Taste of Country lets our readers decide on the top videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.