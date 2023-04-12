Every fan of country music has debated who the best living performer is. Carrie? Kenny? Garth? George Strait? Which artist puts on the best concert?

Ep. 1 of Certified formalizes the argument. Watch as a trio of country music panelists make a case for and against 15 hitmakers, including Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Keith Urban and Shania Twain. There are a few rules and twists you'll pick up along the way, and you're guaranteed to want to throw something.

In the end there was something like consensus, but that doesn't mean you'll agree.

Related: Stephanie Quayle Launches New On the Edge Podcast

Singer, songwriter and On the Edge podcast host Stephanie Quayle represents the artist perspective during this episode of Certified. Patrick Thomas — co-host and producer for the ACM nominated Big D & Bubba radio show — brings the heat and hot takes as he reps the industry. Taste of Country writer Carena Liptak rounds out the panel, representing the fans. Here's a taste of the video before you dive into the full episode:

Taste of Country's Certified was created to formalize the great country debates that pass through the generations. It'd be a stretch to say we settle any differences — fans of several artists may leave this video feeling snubbed — but at least all sides of the conversation were heard.

Billy Dukes hosts these monthly videos. If there is a topic you'd love to see debated, let us know on Twitter.