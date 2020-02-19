Some artists — like George Strait — never change. Others — like Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban — certainly do. Twenty years is a lot of life lived for most of us, but stars like Kenny Chesney, Reba McEntire and Shania Twain have aged gracefully.

In fact, Father Time has smiled on all 14 of the artists on this list. Perhaps a few have had a little help. Certainly all of these country stars have benefited from the best nutrition and fitness regimen — McGraw stands out among the group as someone who looks healthier in 2020 than he did in 2000. Shelton stands out as someone who is a little more fashionable these days.

We included a few country partners on this list, and we're not just talking about Kix Brooks and his partner Ronnie Dunn. Nicole Kidman was a huge celebrity in 2000. So was Gwen Stefani. Both have advanced their style, but not lost their youthful energy in the two decades since.