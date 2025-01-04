17 Country Song Lyrics That Perfectly Describe Our Winter Blues

One of the reasons we love country music is because of its storytelling, but it goes deeper than that. It's not just random accounts being passed down through music, it's our stories being told in these songs.

Have you ever noticed the tracks you gravitate toward are the ones that feel like they're speaking to your soul? That's because the very words being sung are the words you've been desperately searching for to truly articulate your feelings.

Those songs are the good ones.

There are also some clever lyrics that speak to how we feel about insignificant things, like the weather.

In the summer time we find ourselves cranking up the tracks that feel like sunshine on our faces and may even speak to cruising down the highway with the windows down. In the fall, you might add songs that sing about those Friday night lights to your playlist.

This is how country music becomes the soundtrack to our lives.

We've rounded up several country lyrics that we believe speak to this frigid winter season. Although the song itself may not be speaking directly about winter, the words themselves seem to embody our exact feelings during this season.

There's a good chance that as you scroll through these lyrics you'll feel seen. You might have even uttered some of these phrases already as you turn up the thermostat or add another layer before heading out the door.

Keep scrolling to see 17 that took the words right out of our mouth when comes to the winter season.