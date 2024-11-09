Country Stars Who Are Married to Musicians
Everyone knows that stars including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, as well Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, are married to each other in real life, but they are far from the only country singers married to fellow musicians.
McGraw and Hill have been one of country fans' favorite couples for decades now, while Brooks and Yearwood had a long, hard path to their happy marriage, since they were both married to other people when they met.
Vince Gill and Amy Grant are two more famous singers who are married to each other, but quite a few of the country stars who married fellow players are married to songwriters, instrumentalists or other musicians who play a less public, but no less important role in the music.
That includes one superstar whose wife is in his band, and a breakaway young female whose husband plays guitar and sings. Another well-known female singer is married to a prominent Nashville drummer; do you know who it is?
Read on to discover which country stars are actually married to fellow musicians in real life, and whether they work together or not.
