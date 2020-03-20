Fans hoping to see Luke Combs, Kane Brown and Eric Church at Country Thunder in Arizona next month are going to need to wait a little longer. The festival has been postponed indefinitely.

The announcement makes Country Thunder Arizona the latest to change course amid the coronavirus pandemic. It comes after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey banned gatherings of more than 50 people in six counties, including Pinal County where Country Thunder takes place, on Thursday (March 19). The Florence, Ariz., festival is the second Country Thunder to be affected by the virus. Country Thunder in Florida was postponed until Oct. earlier this month.

It's not clear how new dates will affect the original Country Thunder lineup. Thus far festivals have managed to maintain their original lineups, with very few exceptions and no headliners being swapped in or out. Tickets for the original Country Thunder Arizona dates will be honored at the new festival, tentatively scheduled for the fall.

Initially, concerts and festivals slated for March were wiped out by the coronavirus, but now most scheduled for April are finding new dates, as are some scheduled for May. Tortuga, Stagecoach and SXSW are just three. All country tours have been postponed, with some still announcing as they've waited to secure new dates. One exception is the Zac Brown Band, who have canceled all of their remaining 2020 tour dates.