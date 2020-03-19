Now is the time to get caught up on all those television shows, documentaries and country-themed movies you'd been planning to watch for weeks, months or years. Here is a list of the best country programming available to you on Netflix, Hulu and more during your coronavirus social distancing time.

Find 13 great series, most of which are contemporary or include current seasons. Dolly Parton has an eight-part series on Netflix that you may enjoy. Johnny Cash has two documentaries available to you — one each on Netflix and YouTube.

Hulu subscribers aren't left out. Find TV shows including Nashville (all six seasons) and an authorized Lynyrd Skynyrd documentary on the subscription service. But you don't need to pay to find great country music programming. The Circle Network brought back the Jeff Foxworthy Show and features several country music documentaries, although they're not on demand.

Listed are shows included with subscriptions so no additional money needs to be spent. Taylor Swift, Linda Ronstadt and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans will find something to enjoy here as well. It's going to be a long two weeks, but with this list of country music TV shows, movies and documentaries there's no shortage of entertainment.