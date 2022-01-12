This Very Unpopular Soda Is Making a Comeback in 2022

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

I think we can all agree that in the past couple years, we have all been through it! We need to kick off 2022 with some really good news, and that's what I'm here for.

I know I might be in the minority on this one, but hear me out: I am really pumped for the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Pepsi. This drink holds a special place in my heart. I don't know why, but it made me feel so cool to drink clear Pepsi back in the day!

I'm excited to tell you that they are releasing some 30th anniversary edition bottles of Crystal Pepsi to celebrate. You unfortunately can't buy these, but there was a chance to win some and, who knows? There could be another opportunity.

Now that we are on the subject of this, let's talk about some other new foods that are slated to be coming out this year. Oreo is releasing Toffee Crunch and Ultimate Chocolate varieties of their famous Oreo cookies, which are so addictive, good luck not eating the whole pack. Also, in the cereal aisle, look for Strawberry Banana Cheerios, Reese's Puff Clusters and CinnaGraham Toast Crunch.

If you were a big Dunkaroos fan, they are going to be releasing a Dunkaroos cake mix soon, as well.

Some folks will be very happy about this news. To anyone on a health kick, I wish you the best of luck, because if you're trying to eat healthy in the new year, this doesn't make that any easier.