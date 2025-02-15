Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares the Sweetest Daddy-Daughter Dance Story

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is best known as a NASCAR driver, but at home, he’s best known as Dad.

In a new podcast Bless Your 'Hardt, with Earnhardt's wife, Amy, the pair reflected on their oldest daughter’s second father-daughter dance.

The theme was “Princess,” and it all went down at daughter Isla’s school.

“She looked so pretty,” Amy shares. “That’s one of my favorite things about being a girl mom, is getting to dress them up. Especially dressing them up for real events. It’s fun to make her feel special.”

Earnhardt rolled out the red carpet for his daughter, taking her to Pie in the Sky Pizza before the dance, which is a spot he frequented growing up.

Then it was time to attend the dance, and Earnhardt painted the scene of what was around them.

“All the dads stand in a big perimeter all the way around,” he starts. “Now some of the dads get in there for some high-energy songs, but the girls are all in there doing a conga line, then packs running through the room.”

He joked with his wife that their daughter wanted to dance; however, the other girls around her were dancing with their dads. Earnhardt was more than happy to oblige.

“The slow dances are when the dads get out there when they play a slow song,” Earnhardt shares. “I held her for one, she stood on my feet for a couple of verses.”

Dale and Amy Earnhardt married in 2016, and have two children together: 6-year-old Isla and Nicole, 4.

“What Did We Sign Up For” is the first episode of the couple’s new podcast, Bless Your 'Hardt.

