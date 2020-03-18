Dale Earnhardt Jr. found out his wife was pregnant with their second child while the camera was rolling. Amy Earnhardt shared video of her husband's reaction. Their daughter, Isla, helped out.

Mrs. Amy Earnhardt (as she's known on Instagram) revealed the news on Wednesday morning (March 18), first sharing video of almost 2-year-old Isla spilling that she's going to be a big sister. Dale Jr. didn't fully understand what this meant. In a second video, viewers watch as he first gets the stunning news and then tries to figure out what it all means. This video was filmed several weeks ago, Amy reveals in the caption.

The couple's first child was born in April 2018. Earnhardt retired from racing in 2017, just months after their New Year's Eve 2016 wedding. These days the 45-year-old serves as an analyst for NBC Sports and races about once a year in NASCAR's second tier series.

"Shocked and confused me was very happy," Earnhardt said, replying to his wife in her Instagram post. The couple have been together since 2009.

Earnhardt Jr. is the son of racing legend Dale Earnhardt, who died in a crash at the Daytona 500 in 2001. The younger racer had his own scare last August when his private plane crashed as it was approaching the runway for landing. Everyone on board got off safely, with minor injuries. The plane burst into flames, however.

Dale Jr's Plane Crash Was as Scary As It Looked: