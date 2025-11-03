Diane Ladd, Iconic Actress and Laura Dern’s Mother, Dead at 89

Diane Ladd, the beloved actress known for her powerhouse performances in Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Chinatown, and Wild at Heart, has died. She was 89.

On Monday (Nov. 3), Ladd’s daughter — actress Laura Dern — confirmed her mother’s passing in a heartfelt statement.

“My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother passed with me beside her this morning at her home in Ojai, Calif.," Dern shared.

"She was the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created. We were blessed to have her," the actress continued. "She is flying with her angels now.”

A Hollywood Life Well Lived

Born Rose Diane Ladner in Laurel, Mississippi, on Nov. 29, 1935, Ladd was raised by a veterinarian father and an actress mother.

Her talent and passion for the arts came naturally — she even counted legendary playwright Tennessee Williams among her relatives.

Ladd married actor Bruce Dern in 1960, and the couple welcomed two children before divorcing in 1969.

Their daughter, Laura Dern, followed in their footsteps — and became one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars.

“He wasn’t such a great husband, but he’s a really great actor,” Ladd joked in 2023. “We stayed friends.”

A Career Full of Grit and Grace

Ladd’s screen presence was unforgettable — and her résumé reflected it. She earned three Academy Award nominations across a career that spanned more than six decades:

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974): where she played Flo, a sharp-tongued waitress with heart.

(1974): where she played Flo, a sharp-tongued waitress with heart. Wild at Heart (1990): a surreal and gritty David Lynch film, where she acted alongside her daughter.

(1990): a surreal and gritty David Lynch film, where she acted alongside her daughter. Rambling Rose (1991): a moving mother-daughter drama that cemented the duo’s on-screen chemistry.

Ladd and Dern collaborated often — sharing the screen in projects like Wild at Heart, Rambling Rose, HBO’s Enlightened, and more.

Read More: June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ Star, Dies at 100

Their creative bond spanned decades and deeply resonated with fans. From her early Southern roots to her final roles, Diane Ladd’s life was defined by fearless creativity, authentic storytelling, and an unshakable devotion to her family.