June Lockhart, ‘Lassie’ and ‘Lost in Space’ Star, Dies at 100

June Lockhart, the beloved actress known for her iconic roles on Lassie and Lost in Space, has died. She was 100.

June passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday (Oct. 23) at 9:20 p.m. in Santa Monica, Calif., with her daughter, June Elizabeth, and granddaughter, Christianna, by her side.

Her family shared that funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, they are asking for donations to The Actors Fund, ProPublica or International Hearing Dog, Inc.

From Stage to Screen

Born in 1925 in New York City to actor parents Gene and Kathleen Lockhart, June was destined for the spotlight.

She made her stage debut at just 8 years old in a Metropolitan Opera production of Peter Ibbetson.

By 1938, she had joined her parents on screen in A Christmas Carol. Her father played Bob Cratchit, her mother played Mrs. Cratchit, and June portrayed their daughter.

“I thought my parents were wonderful as the Cratchits, and it was just great fun to see how a film was made,” she told the Ames Tribune in 2014. She fondly remembered her first-ever movie line — “I know, I know — sausages” — as a long-running family joke.

Her early film credits included All This, and Heaven Too, Adam Had Four Sons, Sergeant York, and She-Wolf of London.

TV Fame: Lassie and Lost in Space

In 1958, June landed a starring role on the iconic TV series Lassie, taking over the role of Ruth Martin from Cloris Leachman.

She played the mother of young Timmy, portrayed by Jon Provost, in the heartwarming family drama centered around the beloved collie.

After Lassie, she took on a new adventure — playing Maureen Robinson on Lost in Space from 1965 to 1968.

The series, inspired by The Swiss Family Robinson, followed a space-traveling family stranded in the galaxy. Decades later, June returned to the Lost in Space universe for a voice cameo in Netflix’s 2021 remake of the show.

A Lasting Legacy

June was one of the last surviving stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age. Her career spanned nearly nine decades across stage, film, and television, and she remained a cherished figure for generations of fans.

In 1960, she was honored with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame — one for film and one for television — both dedicated on the same day.

With a legacy built on heart, talent, and grace, June Lockhart leaves behind more than just a body of work — she leaves behind a mark on Hollywood that will never fade.