Kimberly Williams-Paisley Pays Tribute to Friend + Co-Star Diane Keaton After Her Passing

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is paying tribute to her longtime friend and co-star Diane Keaton — a woman she says helped launch her career and felt like family long after the cameras stopped rolling.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the Father of the Bride star remembered Keaton, who died on Saturday (Oct. 11) at the age of 79.

“Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life,” she wrote. “You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter.”

‘It Was Just, Wow — Diane Keaton’

In an interview with People, Kimberly reflected on the moment she first met Keaton — a memory that remains crystal clear.

At just 19 years old, she flew to Los Angeles for a screen test for Father of the Bride. Nervous and overwhelmed, she walked from the bright California sunshine into a dark soundstage — barely able to see a thing.

“And then I remember hearing Diane laugh,” she shared. “Of course I knew who she was. I was such a huge fan growing up… just the idea that I was going to be in her presence — that’s what I was most nervous about. But it was just, wow — Diane Keaton. She’s one of my idols.”

Kimberly, wife of country superstar Brad Paisley, would go on to play Keaton’s daughter Annie Banks-MacKenzie in Father of the Bride (1991), Father of the Bride Part II (1995), and again in the 2020 short film Father of the Bride Part 3(ish).

She said Keaton’s laughter that day was “an auspicious beginning to a great relationship.”

A Star With Heart

While Keaton will forever be remembered for her legendary roles in Annie Hall, The Godfather, Baby Boom, and more, Kimberly noted it was her warmth off-camera that made her truly unforgettable.

“She had such a great sense of humor, and was just full of laughter, and so generous with compliments,” she said.

One memory in particular stands out: After they wrapped Father of the Bride Part 3(ish), Keaton personally called every single person who worked on the project to thank them.

“She asked for everyone’s phone number and then she called every single person… and just told them what a great job they did,” she remembered. “She was just very giving like that.”

Saying Goodbye

Diane Keaton’s death marks the end of an era in Hollywood — but for those lucky enough to know her, her legacy goes far beyond the screen.

“She was incredibly gracious,” Kimberly added. “I definitely shared so many laughs with her.”

And thanks to the timeless magic of Father of the Bride, generations of fans got to share those laughs, too.