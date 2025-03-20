The Season 3 Farmer Wants a Wife fellas are about to start their journey to find love.

During an in-person interview at our Taste of Country studio, we learned everything about them, from what surprised these guys while filming a dating show, to what they are physically attracted to in a woman.

Jay Woods, 25, John Sansone, also 25, Colton Hendricks, 28, and Matt Warren, 30, are the country cuties looking for love this season.

"I didn’t expect us to be as close as we are now,” Woods expresses when asked about something he did not expect from filming FWAW. “We can all relate to the same experiences."

“Dealing with five women at your house who have never been to Alabama, camera crews, things like that. It was a little rough, but we got through it.”

“As flattering as it is for it to be about you, it's also a lot of stress because everything that happens involves you,” Warren adds. “You can’t really relax the whole time, you’re trying to figure all of this stuff out."

On Their Reaction to Seeing Themselves on TV in the Farmer Wants a Wife Trailer

“Matt had it rough,” Sansone says, laughing. The group jokes that in both of the trailers the television series shared, you can find Matt shirtless, sitting in his hot tub. It wasn’t quite what he was expecting to happen.

"I didn’t like it," Warren says light-heartedly. "I was filming those hotels scenes thinking to myself, 'Man, I hope this doesn’t make it on.' I worked out a little bit before the show, but not as much as I could have.”

"They had me on there kissing," Woods adds. "My grandma and mama looking at it and I was like, ‘Wow, y’all doing me dirty like this.’ That’s all I was doing the whole show, kissing."

On What They First Notice in a Woman

All four the farmers were quick to say they first notice a woman's eyes and a pretty set of teeth, but farmer Matt added a different perspective.

"I'd say fashion," he says. "I like a trendy gal."

He likes a gal who knows how to put together an outfit. Think he leans towards a more city girl?

On their Go-To Flirting Moves

“Take the shirt off,” Woods jokes (or not), smiling.

"Yeah, strategically unbuttoning it (shirt) when getting mic’d up," Hendricks says, agreeing. "I turn towards the girls, a little sneak peak."

"We’ve got like 15 to 20 exotic produces," Warren begins. "So you can walk around and eat stuff off the trees. That’s pretty hard to beat."

On Their Ideal Date

"Mine is real simple," Warren explains. "A bottle of wine, I like just sitting out on the ranch — we have a cool view of the water, can’t beat it."

"Just a picnic in the back of the truck,” Woods says of his dream date. "Look up at the stars, enjoy the night, enjoy the time, and the peace and quiet."

“Probably same thing, but through in an activity like fishing or something like that to spice it up," Sansone says.

"Armadillo hunting," Hendricks offers. "You do it at night, it’s the best. It’s my go-to date move. I’ve gone on a lot of armadillo dates."

In total, there are 33 women seeking life on a farm with one of these four farmers by their side. Kimberly Williams-Paisley is the new host on this season of Farmer Wants a Wife. Previously, country star Jennifer Nettles served in the role.

You can add Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife to your guiltily pleasure TV schedule — the premiere airs on Thursday (March 20) at 9PM ET on FOX.