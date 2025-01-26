Brad Paisley’s Wife is Keeping Positive After Another Health Setback

Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, suffered a broken foot last weekend. But she was focusing on the sunny side of life -- literally -- when she took to social media to update fans.

On Instagram, she shared a smiling selfie with a bucolic farm scene in the background. "Caught the sunset in my hair and thought it looked cool," Williams-Paisley wrote.

"I fell and broke my foot last Saturday, she continued, though she was quick to point out the upside of that situation, too. "But look I'm walking around! So it's not too bad. No sympathy, please!"

In recent months, Williams-Paisley has been open with fans about a tough health challenge that she's been dealing with for quite a while now.

Last August, she revealed that she'd undergone vocal surgery to address damage she sustained to her laryngeal nerve.

This problem made it difficult for her to perform or sing, or even to hold normal conversations with friends and family.

Williams-Paisley has said she felt "trapped in my body" during this experience, and she reflected on how in the past she's taken her ability to use her voice for granted.

She and her country star husband also recently mourned the loss of the first home they purchased together in Southern California, which was destroyed by the L.A.-area wildfires in early 2025.