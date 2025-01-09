The raging wildfires in Southern California have claimed countless homes and businesses over the last few days, including a special place that once belonged to Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly.

The country singer took to social media to share the devastating news that the first home that he and his wife purchased together has been taken out by the flames in the Pacific Palisades.

"We lived in Pacific Palisades for years," he writes. "It was the first house Kim and I bought together. Memories were made with some of our dearest friends — the first nursery we had to prep, the birthing classes with @kevinnealon and @sukiyeagley. Walking to the local restaurants, the Gelson's, and the Starbucks."

"That beautiful old house burned last night," he continues, "As did most of that community. So many good people displaced, devastated and cast out all over L.A."

"I would post a link to donate or raise awareness or something but it all feels so much bigger than that. I don't know where to begin," the country star explains. "I'm sure those of you reading this will find some way to help if you can, but mostly right now I just want to mourn the loss of a town. And acknowledge the beauty and the memories of what it was."

"It is all so tragic and sad. Love to you all."

Kimberly responded in the comments, noting that the news of the wildfires and devastation has left her speechless.

"Beautiful post, thank you. I don’t have the words right now," she says.

Paisley included a remarkable photo of a firefighter running a hose down a neighborhood street as a house burns in the background.

See his post:

How Bad Are the Wildfires in Los Angeles?

As of Thursday (Jan. 9), the wildfires in Los Angeles had burned more than 2,000 structures and claimed the lives of five people. The Los Angeles Times reports four separate fires have forced at least 130,000 residents to evacuate the area.

The Pacific Palisades fire is by the worst of the bunch, scorching more than 17,000 acres, while the Eaton fires has claimed over 10,000. The Hurst fire and the Sunset fire have burned 855 acres and 42 acres, respectively.