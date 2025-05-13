When Brad Paisley got a call from one of his sons during one of his shows, he wasn't going to let it go to voicemail. Like any good dad would, he answered just in case it was an emergency.

Spoiler alert: It was not an emergency.

"Hang on, my son is calling me on my phone right now," Paisley told the audience at his Saturday (May 10) show. "He really is."

"Hey, I'm in the middle of the concert," he says into the phone in video the star later shared on social media (below). "Can you hear me? Yeah, well the audience can almost hear you too. What's the issue? What do you want?"

We can't hear what his son is saying, but Paisley does a good job of painting the picture.

"Oh, he's putting up decorations for mom for Mother's Day right now," he shares, before asking his son if his, wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is already asleep.

His son must have asked where he was or what he was doing, because the country singer reminded him that he was working in a hilarious way.

"I'm on stage, that's what you hear right now. I don't have a laugh track. That's them," Paisley jokes.

"So you know what you're doing? Do you need help? Can I go back to the concert?" he asks before holding the phone up to the microphone and telling his son to apologize to the crowd for the interruption.

"Sorry, I know he's working," the teen says before his father hangs up.

Before getting back to the show, the "Truck Still Works" singer explains to the audience that each year they decorate the house for Mother's Day. He also brags that he is a great dad for teaching them to remember mom on such a big day.

Who Are Brad Paisley's Children?

Paisley and his wife Kimberly are very private when it comes to their family. The couple have two sons, William Huckleberry, 18, and Jasper Warren, 16, but they don't post about them very often on social media.

When they do invite the public into their personal lives, it's always in a way that protects their sons' identities and privacy. In rare photos scattered across the internet, their boys' faces are not in the frame.

Until this video, we hadn't even heard their voices! In a way, this feels like an introduction to one of their sons.

The Paisleys aren't the only ones in country music that are protective of their children: Luke Combs and his wife Nicole, Gabby Barrett and her husband Cade Foehner, and others have also chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight, obscuring their faces if they decide to post about them on social media.

