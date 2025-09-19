Brett James wrote hundreds of songs for dozens of country stars, but his work for Carrie Underwood is his signature.

On Friday afternoon (Sept. 19), the "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer tried to put into words how she felt about her friend's death.

How Did Brett James Die?

Brett James died in a small-engine plane crash in southwestern North Carolina on Thursday night (Sept. 18).

His wife and stepdaughter were the other two victims of the crash.

Dozens of songwriters and country stars have taken to social media with tributes and stories.

What Did Carrie Underwood Say About Brett James' Death?

"Some things are unfathomable," Underwood begins on social media. The note came roughly 24 hours after James' death, and about 14 hours after the news began to spread.

RELATED: 13 Secret Brett James Songs You Know and Love

See Underwood's full post below. She shared a trio of pictures of her with James through the years and — after a fun anecdote about what it was like to hear him sing “Cowboy Casanova” — she recalled his generosity.

“I remember writing with him on a song that he basically wrote 75% of and had ready when he walked in the room. We filled in the blanks and added a little melody and I told him after that I didn’t feel right splitting the credit evenly when he did most of the work. He wouldn’t have it. He insisted that everything be equal. He was just that kind of guy.”

In total, James helped write 13 songs for Underwood projects (a full list will follow). She says her favorites to sing with him were about Jesus, “because the thoughts and feelings behind them are so genuine and pure.”

“I won’t ever sing one note of them again without thinking of him.”

Her note ends with a prayer request. Keep his family in your thoughts, Underwood says, but also say a word for the many friends he had around Nashville and beyond.

“Love you, man. I’ll see you again someday.”

Carrie Underwood Songs Written by Brett James:

From Some Hearts (2005):

“Jesus Take the Wheel”

From Carnival Ride (2007):

“Flat On the Floor”

“Twisted”

From Play On (2009):

“Cowboy Casanova”

From Greatest Hits: Decade Number 1 (2014):

“Something In the Water”

From Storyteller (2015):

“Church Bells”

“Relapse”

“What I Never Knew I Always Wanted”

From Cry Pretty (2019)

“Drinking Alone”

“Love Wins”

“The Champion”

From My Gift (2021)

“Let There Be Peace”

“Sweet Baby Jesus”

11 Country Singers Who Died in Plane Crashes Remembering the country music legends and musicians who died in plane and helicopter crashes

This list proves that small risks an artist takes each time they travel to a show adds up. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes