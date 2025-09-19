Jason Aldean was among the first artists to tribute late songwriter Brett James on Thursday night (Sept. 18). The hitmaker learned about the songwriter's death just hours before a scheduled show in Lincoln, Neb.

Within a few hours, other artists including Dierks Bentley, Josh Gracin, Gary LeVox and Sara Evans would share their own personal memories of James, whose death in a North Carolina plane crash shocked the country music community.

How Did Brett James Die?

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame confirmed James' death in a plane crash with a post to social media on Thursday night.

The crash took place around 3PM local time in Franklin, N.C. (per WPDE-TV).

While it occurred near an elementary school, no children or staff at the school were harmed.

Which Jason Aldean Songs Did Brett James Write?

"The Truth" is the most famous Jason Aldean song that James helped write, but it was hardly the only one in the catalog.

There were at least 10 songs from Aldean's first eight albums, including "Gonna Know We Were Here" and "Grown Woman," an early duet with Miranda Lambert.

Jason Aldean Tributes Brett James

"Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my friend Brett James tonight," Aldean shares on social media. "Honored to have met him and worked with him."

A clip includes his onstage comments and a bit of him singing "The Truth," which James wrote with Ashley Monroe and Aldean released in 2009.

Country Stars Pay Tribute to Brett James

Bentley also shared an emotional story about working with and knowing James.

Get our free mobile app

"Total stud. Fellow aviator. One of the best singer-songwriters in our town … total legend," he begins before reflecting on writing "I Hold On" with him.

RELATED: 13 Secret Brett James Songs You've Known + Loved for Years

"It was one of the first times we wrote and I decided to drop the most meaningful and necessary idea of a song I had on him, because I felt like God was telling me to do so. Our friendship and that song changed my life."

James was one of three people killed in the plane crash. He leaves behind a loving family that includes four kids.

Here are a few more tributes, with more added as they come:

11 Country Singers Who Died in Plane Crashes Remembering the country music legends and musicians who died in plane and helicopter crashes

This list proves that small risks an artist takes each time they travel to a show adds up. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes