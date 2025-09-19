The other two victims of a plane crash that killed songwriter Brett James have been identified.

Multiple news outlets (including the New York Times) are reporting that Melody Carole and Meryl Maxwell Wilson also died in the small-engine plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday (Sept. 18).

How Did Brett James Die?

The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame confirmed James' death in a crash with a post to social media on Thursday night.

The crash took place around 3PM local time in Franklin, N.C., (per WPDE-TV).

While it occurred near an elementary school, no children or staff at the school were harmed.

Who Was Brett James' Wife?

Melody married James in August 2021 and honeymooned in Tulum. On social media, she recently helped celebrate her daughter Meryl's 28th birthday on Tuesday.

Talking to Taste of Country in 2020, James spoke about how his new I Am Now EP was partially inspired by Melody. At the time they were just engaged.

"She’s also a deep soul and a real musical human," he admitted. "She doesn’t make music, but she’s got amazing taste in music.”

On Instagram, she's shared several pictures of her with James. In fact, her most recent post was with James and actor Robert Redford, who died on Tuesday.

"How mind-bending is this photo? They are all together now," wrote one person in the comments.

Carole's photos are public but not available to be embedded. James has shared pics of the two on occasion, however.

Wilson's final post was in regard to her birthday, and that, too, is not available for an embed.

Previously, James was married to Sandra. They had three sons and one daughter together.

What Caused Brett James' Plane Crash?

The cause of the plane crash is not yet known.

