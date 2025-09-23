It took Kenny Chesney the better part of a week to muster up the strength to pay public tribute to his songwriting partner and close friend Brett James.

James died last Thursday (Sept. 18) in a small-engine plane crash. He was 57 years old.

"I haven't wanted to post because I didn't want to believe it," Chesney admits in an emotional new social media message.

James had a hand in writing many of the songs in Chesney's catalog, including "When the Sun Goes Down," "You Save Me," "Just to Say We Did," "Out Last Night" and more. Several of those were co-writes between the two friends.

Get our free mobile app

"I feel as if part of my creative soul went with him," Chesney reflects.

"It will be a void in my life and creativity forever," he continues. "I've never known writing songs or being on the road without him."

But as much as Chesney is missing a key songwriting partner, he's also missing his close friend.

The singer shared several photos of him and James together over the years. Those include several shots onstage and also some behind the scenes, where the two of them were enjoying beach days, co-writing sessions and just hanging out.

"Brett and I shared a unique bond. A brotherhood. A kinship," he explains.

"Thank you for being a lifer, for being a shirtless, sunburned troubadour, for your friendship, your songs and all the laughs," he says in a message addressed to James.

What Other Big Country Songs Did Brett James Write?

James was an essential Nashville songwriter who helped craft hits for many of country music's biggest stars.

Among his earliest big songs were Jessica Andrews" "Who I Am" and Martina McBride's "Blessed."

Read More: 13 Brett James Songs You've Known + Loved For Years

He co-wrote nearly a dozen songs for Carrie Underwood's projects, including "Church Bells," "Cowboy Casanova," "The Champion" and her Miranda Lambert duet "Somethin' Bad."

But perhaps his most famous Underwood co-write was "Jesus Take the Wheel," which was her breakthrough song after winning American Idol in 2005.

It was a big moment for James, too: "Jesus" earned him his first and only Grammy Award.

Read More: Carrie Underwood's Emotional Tribute to Songwriter Brett James

He was a two-time ASCAP Country Songwriter of the Year, a producer, a board member of the CMA and owner of Corman Music. He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020.

James also wrote major songs for Brantley Gilbert, Dierks Bentley, Tim McGraw, Scotty McCreery and others.

How Did Brett James Die?

James was one of three people who were killed in a small-engine plane crash in North Carolina.

The crash took place about 3PM local time in Franklin, N.C. While it occurred near an elementary school, no children or staff at the school were harmed.

Read More: Brett James' Wife, Step-Daughter Also Dead in Plane Crash

The other two victims killed in the crash were James' wife, Melody Carole, and Carole's 28-year-old daughter, Meryl Maxwell Wilson.

James and Carole married in 2021. He was formerly married to Sandra Cornelius, with whom he shared three sons and a daughter.

11 Country Singers Who Died in Plane Crashes Remembering the country music legends and musicians who died in plane and helicopter crashes

This list proves that small risks an artist takes each time they travel to a show adds up. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes