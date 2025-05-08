LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley Join ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Cast

9-1-1: Nashville is putting Music City talent on its roster with the addition of LeAnn Rimes and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

Per Variety, the singer and the actor will star in the upcoming drama when it airs on ABC. They'll join Chris O'Donnell and Jessica Capshaw, who'd already been announced as cast members.

What Is 9-1-1: Nashville?

In February of this year, news broke that the 9-1-1 franchise would be launching a Nashville-based edition in 2025.

The show is an extension of the recently canceled 9-1-1: Lone Star which was dropped by FOX after five seasons. Rob Lowe was at the helm of that series.

9-1-1, the first version of the show, is set in Los Angeles and stars Angela Bassett. The series launched in 2018 and continues to run on FOX, with Season 8 currently airing.

9-1-1 Nashville is expected to follow the same format and follow the personal and professional lives of emergency first responders. It's also likely the show will be filmed in and around Nashville, Tenn.

The new series comes from the minds of Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani, who are both writers and executive producers. O'Donnell, Bassett, Brad Falchuk, and Brad Buecker are also producing the new spinoff at 20th Television.

What Has LeAnn Rimes Acted In?

While music has always been Rimes' chosen form of creative expression, she has found herself in front of the camera for various projects.

Her IMDB has quite a few television shows and movies on it. She was also in the feature film Coyote Ugly in the year 2000.

Williams-Paisley, on the other hand, has made a career out of acting, most famously in Father of the Bride. She also had a recurring role on the show Nashville and is currently hosting Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife.

When Does 9-1-1: Nashville Start?

A premiere date for 9-1-1: Nashville has yet to be announced, but the show is expected to start in 2025.