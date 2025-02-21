Major ABC Television Franchise Moving to Nashville

A major television franchise is moving to Nashville in 2025.

9-1-1: Lone Star was canceled by FOX after Season 5. The concept is moving to ABC and Music City as 9-1-1: Nashville this fall.

Both shows are spin-off from 9-1-1, which is in its eighth season.

Angela Bassett and Rob Lowe were the stars of 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star, respectively.

Both shows and this new show are from producer Ryan Murphy and his team.

Variety shared the news, adding that no casting decisions have been revealed yet. The plot has not been shared, either, but entertainment outlets are speculating that the focus will be the personal and professional lives of emergency responders.

Will 9-1-1: Nashville Film in Nashville?

While shows like Nashville filmed in Nashville, it’s not a guarantee that 9-1-1: Nashville will too. The Tennesseean spoke to local city officials who confirmed ongoing conversations with the show’s production team. The director of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission said it’s highly likely the show will film in and around Nashville.

Outside of Nashville, very few scripted shows have been filmed in the home of country music. It’s a favorite for reality TV, with shows like the Amazing Race and The Bachelor making stops.

Should they choose to film within the titular city, country stars willing to participate should be easy to find. Kane Brown, Jelly Roll and Kelsea Ballerini have all been part of TV shows in the last year or two, with Ballerini starring in an episode of another Ryan Murphy show on ABC last fall, Doctor Odyssey.

