As Brad Paisley's wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, gears up for the premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville, she had a small gathering of friends get together and celebrate over a custom cake that she had made.

Williams-Paisley posted a video of the cake on her Instagram.

"I hosted a small gathering of 911 friends last night as we gear up for the series premiere of 911nashville this Thursday on ABC and streaming on Hulu!" she captioned the photo.

"I even got a cake."

The cake is epic — it's a fully detailed firehouse with a fire truck and a firefighter badge.

But there is one slight mishap with the cake. Williams-Paisley noted that she "asked Publix to write 'Happy Launch Week' on it, but since that firefighter design is usually chosen by little kids, they misunderstood and wrote, 'Happy Lunch Week'!!"

Kimberly Williams-Paisley 911: Nashville Cake kimberlywilliamspaisley, Instagram loading...

It's a hilarious mix up that has people in the comment section in stiches.

Fellow cast member LeAnn Rimes writes, "Hahahaha amazing! Happy 'lunch' week to us!!!"

Get our free mobile app

9-1-1: Nashville's official Instagram commented "Happy L(a)unch Week!"

Who Does Kimberly Williams-Paisley Play on 9-1-1 Nashville?

Williams-Paisley will play a recurring role as Cammie Raleigh, the city's emergency dispatcher. She's not new to the acting game.

Her breakout role was in Father of the Bride as Annie Banks, and she also appeared in TV shows including According to Jim, Nashville and Two and a Half Men. Most recently, she appeared in the movie Jesus Revolution.

9-1-1: Nashville debuts Thursday, Oct. 8, on ABC at 9PM ET/PT.

When Did Kimberly Williams-Paisley Marry Brad Paisley?

The power couple have been married since March 15, 2003.

Does Brad Paisley Have Kids?

Yes. Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley have two children together: William "Huck" Huckleberry, 18, and Jasper Warren, who is 16.

20 Best Guitarists in Country Music The six-string wizards in our Best Guitarists in Country Music list all have their different ways of using the instrument to touch the hearts and souls of country music fans everywhere. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker