Legendary Singer-Songwriter Dick Damron Dies

Singer and songwriting legend Dick Damron has died.

The Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame member had hits in four different decades, in addition to penning songs recorded by Charley Pride, George Hamilton and more.

The 91-year-old’s passing was shared by family. An obituary notes that he died on Saturday, March 29.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Canadian country music legend Dick Damron, who left this world with the same quiet grace and spirit that defined his life and career.”

“Countryfied” and “The Long Green Line” were two of Damron’s better known songs, but he also reached No. 1 in Canada with “Hitch Hikin’,” “Rise ’n’ Shine,” “On the Road” and “Susan Flowers.”

His last charting single came in 1991 and afterward he published an autobiography and two novels.

The ‘80s were the most celebrated decade of Damron's six in professional music, as he’d win CCMA Awards for Male Vocalist, Instrumentalist, Entertainer and Single in that span. The outlaw first recorded in the late '50s, however, and gained respect among fans and peers.

Jerry Reed and Country Music Hall of Fame member James Burton were among the artists he played with. Later he'd help rising country singers, like Terri Clark.

Music Row notes Damron was made a member of the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 1994, and he’d join the International Country Music Hall of Fame in 2001.

A cause of death was not listed for Damron. He leaves behind two daughters, Barb and Christine, and three grandchildren, Christopher, Raedyn, and Sidney. Fans quickly took to social media to pay tribute, as well.

"He was one of the greatest to ever pick up a guitar," says @stampsfan_22. "Dick and my aunty were together for years and I got to know him later in his life, thank you for the talks Dick and rest in peace."

Celebrity Access was among the first to share the note from Damron's family.

Country Stars Who Have Died in 2025 We're not even three months into 2025, and already country music has suffered some devastating losses. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker