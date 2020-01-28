Loretta Lynn took part in Dolly Parton's viral challenge, and her response beats us all.

The challenge started after Parton tweeted a photo of herself in 9 to 5 as her LinkedIn image, a portrait of herself for the Facebook image, a throwback image for Instagram and a photo of herself in a Playboy bunny costume for her Tinder image.

After Parton's post got more than 200,000 likes, the hashtag #DollyPartonChallenge went viral. Lynn responded by sharing her LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram photos while writing, "Y'all wish!" under the Tinder section.

"After my family told me about Dolly’s challenge, I figured I had to join in....mostly," Lynn writes, adding the hashtags #dollypartonchallenge #lorettadonttinder #lovemetinderhasawholenewmeaningnow #loretta #honkytonkgirl and #rated-x.

Lynn is one of a number of celebrities who took part in the challenge, including Parton's goddaughter Miley Cyrus, who shared her own take.

"Dolly’s setting world wide trends shouting out platforms she don’t even use," Cyrus captioned her challenge, adding a series of hashtags.

She also shared her response to the challenge for her former Disney Channel alter ego, Hannah Montana.

Country celebrities also got in on the action, including Miranda Lambert and Maddie & Tae among others. Reba McEntire shared her own take:

See all of the celebrity responses to Parton's challenge, below.