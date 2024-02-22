Dolly Parton and Lainey Wilson brought star power to the stage — and the small screen -- during Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, a two-hour television special that tapes in Nashville and aired on Wednesday night (Feb. 21).

One of the highlights of a fast-paced lineup, Parton and Wilson sang Parton's classic "I Will Always Love You," with Wilson taking lead on the first verse. Parton watched on as the younger star effortlessly handled her big hit, then came in with harmony vocals in the chorus.

Both singers wore shimmering white and silver to match the ethereal aesthetic of "I Will Always Love You": Parton dressed in a gold-embellished pantsuit, while Wilson wore sequins, fringe and her signature wide-brimmed cowboy hat.

Parton and Wilson's collaboration was just one of the many unforgettable moments from Dolly Parton's Pet Gala, an event that put a spotlight on dogs — and Parton's pet clothing line, Doggy Parton. The show included an adorable, four-legged fashion show, with dogs rocking various items from Parton's store.

Parton also invited Carly Pearce to the stage for a duet during the special; the pair performed another iconic Parton hit, "9 to 5." Chris Janson was also on the evening's lineup, as was his dog: The singer serenaded his bloodhound, Willie, with a rendition of Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog."

The show began with a rare treat from Parton's discography. She performed "Puppy Love," the first song she ever recorded, which she wrote when she was just 11 years old. Parton originally released "Puppy Love" in 1959, and she almost never performs it these days — but given the evening's dog theme, Parton just had to dust off and update the song for a live performance.

Dolly Parton's Pet Gala aired on CBS. Fans who subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime will be able to stream the special on demand.

