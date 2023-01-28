Dolly Parton Brags on Miley Cyrus’ New Song: ‘I Am Just So Proud’

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Miley Cyrus has not only grown up with a famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, she also has Dolly Parton as her Godmother — and Parton's not shy about bragging on Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus just released a new song, "Flowers," and it has made its way to Parton.

“I love that song. Miley is so great. I mean, I just am so proud of her as a singer and songwriter,” Parton says.

She adds that they are very close.

“We just kinda always kind of share whatever we’re feeling. Miley don’t need any help from me, and I’m doing all right on my own. But we do love sharing what we are going through and what’s going on in our lives and what our plans are and that sort of thing. We just talk like goddaughter and godmother,” the country music icon shared with Us Weekly.

Cyrus released "Flowers" on Jan. 13, which was also her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth's 33rd birthday. Fans online have been speculating that it's no coincidence, and that the lyrics and the release date were a little jab at her ex.

Parton and Cyrus took the stage together on New Year's Eve to co-host Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, where they performed duets of “Jolene,” “I Love Rock n’ Roll” and “Wrecking Ball.”

Miley Cyrus is dropping her eighth album, Endless Summer Vacation, on March 10, 2023.