Drew Green and his wife, Bethany, have recently welcomed their second child, and they are sharing the first photos of their new addition exclusively via Taste of Country.

The couple recently welcomed a baby girl, who they named Ruby Green. They have so far provided no further information about their daughter as to the details of her birth, but they have shared the pictures below.

The first shot shows a closeup of the sweet baby girl, while subsequent snaps show Bethany — who works as a nurse practitioner — and her country singer husband each holding their new baby.

The couple already had a son, Levi, and he was on hand to take part in an adorable gender reveal that they posted to Facebook on Nov. 27, 2020, in which he and his son both shot powder out of tubes. The powder was pink, signifying a girl on the way.

Green kicked off his country music career as one of the songwriters behind Florida Georgia Line's "Colorado," from their Can't Say I Ain't Country album, which he co-wrote with Hardy and Hunter Phelps. The singer-songwriter recently stepped into the spotlight with the release of his Dirt Boy Vol. 1 EP, which is titled after the rural area in Tennessee where he was raised.

Green is signed to a joint record deal with Sony Music Nashville and Villa 40, and he released his debut single as an artist, "Little More Be Alright," in June of 2020. He's been taking fans inside his life and career with his Green Room series on YouTube.

Green released his most recent single, "The Rest of Our Lives," on Friday (May 7). The song is currently available for streaming and download across a wide variety of digital music platforms.

