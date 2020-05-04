Poll: Would You Go to a Drive-In Concert?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​We are all living under a new normal set of circumstances nowadays.

There's no doubt that most of us want to be able to get out to see a live concert — in person — as soon as possible.

There is a start of what some are saying could be the new normal for a little while, drive-in concerts. Basically you get some friends and hop in the car and park like you were in the audience, near the stage. Now we can all admit this is not the real thing, like before coronavirus (COVID-19), but it would be better than nothing in my opinion.

With that being said, if this does indeed become the new way of seeing live concerts for the foreseeable future, would you go to a drive-in concert and who would you want to see?