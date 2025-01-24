Longtime Eagles guitarist Steuart Smith has departed the group after performing as part of its live lineup for nearly 25 years, citing a devastating health diagnosis.

"It is with profound regret that, due to performance issues associated with my recently diagnosed Parkinsonism, I find that I must bow out of my role with the Eagles while I can still do so gracefully," Smith shared in a statement (quote via Ultimate Classic Rock).

"It's been a great quarter of a century, and I had hoped to be able to finish out this year with the band, but I must now do what's best for all concerned."

According to the Parkinson's Foundation website, "Parkinsonism is a term used to describe a collection of movement symptoms associated with several conditions — including Parkinson’s disease (PD). These symptoms include slow movements along with stiffness, walking and balance issues and/or tremor. In addition to movement symptoms, parkinsonism disorders can share non-movement symptoms, such as mood and thinking changes, speech problems and sleep disturbances."

The Eagles returned to the stage on Jan. 17 to resume their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, and the band revealed the change to its lineup live on stage.

Eagles maestro Don Henley introduced Dallas-based guitarist Chris Holt to fans in an Instagram video someone captured live at the show.

Steuart Smith's long resume includes extensive ties to country. He's worked with Dolly Parton, Rosanne Cash, Wynonna Judd, Trisha Yearwood, Rodney Crowell, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Vince Gill and more.

He began playing with the Eagles as a touring member in 2001, after the group fired Don Felder, though he's never been credited as a full-fledged member of the group.

Smith also worked with Henley on his country solo album, Cass County, in 2015. In an interview to promote that album, Henley told Ultimate Classic Rock that Smith was "one of the best musicians I've ever worked with in my life."

"He's just an incredibly valuable asset to have, because of his astonishing ability to play just about anything," Henley gushed. "He deserves an enormous amount of credit for the way this album turned out."

Smith's replacement also has an impressive resume. According to Chris Holt's official website, his long list of credits includes playing with Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Stevie Nicks, the Doobie Brothers and more. His most recent gig was playing in former Heartbreaker Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs.

The Eagles' Sphere residency currently runs through April 2025.

