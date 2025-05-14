A luxurious one-of-a-kind-estate that was previously owned by legendary Eagles songwriter J.D. Souther is currently up for sale, and pictures show a stunning property that offers privacy and spectacular views of nature.

According to the Robb Report, the late singer-songwriter owned the 5-bathroom, 6-bathroom, 6,068-square-foot wood, glass and stone residence in the hills outside of Los Angeles from 1990 until 2002.

Souther bought the house from famed television producer Ilene Chaiken (The Handmaid's Tale) for $875,000, and online property sites show that he sold the property in 2002 for $1.975 million.

Get our free mobile app

Souther's former nature retreat is currently on the market for $5.9 million, and it's listed as active under contract, meaning the seller has accepted an offer that is still waiting to close.

If the seller receives their asking price, that breaks down to $972 per square foot and a monthly payment of $39,886.

Highlights of the spectacular residence include:

Massive, exposed beams.

Skylights and oversized windows to let in plenty of natural sunlight.

A screening room with an outdoor loggia.

A pool area with a pool house, an outdoor dining area and a fire pit.

A vineyard and a separate studio with its own fireplace.

A library, a screening room and a primary wing with a large bedroom, a built-in sitting alcove and double closets.

The jaw-dropping residence offers serene views of nature in a very private setting that seems far away from the hustle and bustle from L.A., but is still just minutes away.

Souther was a celebrated singer-songwriter in his own right, but he's best remembered for the songs he wrote for others. After a stint in an early country rock duo called Longbranch Pennywhistle, which he formed with his friend Glenn Frey, Souther went on to help write some of the Eagles' biggest hits, including "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town," "How Long," "Heartache Tonight" and more.

He also worked a lot with Linda Ronstadt, co-producing her 1973 album Don't Cry Now and writing several songs in her catalog, including her 1974 single, "Faithless Love." The pair also recorded several duets, including "Hearts Against the Wind," which appeared in the John Travolta film Urban Cowboy in 1980.

George Strait, James Taylor, the Chicks, Bonnie Raitt and more are among the other artists who recorded Souther's songs.

He had a successful recording career of his own, as well. Souther landed a No. 1 Adult Contemporary solo hit with 1979's "You're Only Lonely." He followed it up with "Her Town Too," a duet with James Taylor that reached No. 5 in Adult Contemporary and No. 11 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 in 1980.

He was also an actor, playing the role of record executive Watty White in the country music-themed series Nashville.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Souther in 2013, and he earned two Grammy nominations over the course of his career.

J.D. Souther died in September of 2024 at the age of 78. The Eagles paid tribute to their friend and colleague on opening night of their 2024 residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The George Penner Team holds the listing on Souther's former home via Compass Realty.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside J.D. Souther's former California retreat, and keep scrolling to inside a "green" home that Don Henley owns in California.

PICTURES: See Inside Eagles Songwriter J.D. Souther's Stunning California Estate A luxurious one-of-a-kind-estate that was previously owned by legendary Eagles songwriter J.D. Souther is currently up for sale, and pictures show a stunning property that offers privacy and spectacular views of nature. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker