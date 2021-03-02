Ellen DeGeneres is selling her spectacular estate in an exclusive part of Beverly Hills, and pictures online show a stunning residence with a staggering $53.5 million asking price.

DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have listed their 5-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 10,376-square-foot estate on 1.05 acres of beautifully manicured lawns in the pricey 90210 zip code, just under two years after they purchased it in an off-market deal from Maroon 5 frontman and former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife, according to Dirt.com.

The estate has long been one of the premier properties in Beverly Hills. Past owners include tennis legend Pete Sampras, who sold the house to Will & Grace co-creator Max Mutchnick for just under $17 million in 2008. Mutchnick undertook extensive renovations to the house before selling it to Levine for a bit less than $40 million in 2018, and Levine and his wife also renovated parts of the house, remodeling the chef's kitchen in stainless steel before selling to DeGeneres and de Rossi for $42.5 million.

The English Tudor-style mansion's interior amenities include a 50-foot living room, a gym, a formal dining room and a gourmet kitchen. The master bedroom is a 2,000-square foot suite with an enormous walk-in closet, while the other bedrooms are all en suite family/guest rooms.

The property features unique steel doors and windows that open onto a park-like lawn that includes lavish gardens, outdoor living and dining spaces, a resort-style pool, an outdoor kitchen with a wood-fired pizza oven, sitting areas, patios, an oversized fire pit and a sunken tennis court.

Kurt Rappaport from Westside Estate Agency holds the listing on DeGeneres' spectacular estate, which the official listing calls "a completely private and gated sanctuary."

Scroll through the photos below to see inside Ellen DeGeneres' incredible Beverly Hills estate, and continue scrolling to see what the house looked like when Levine sold it in 2019.

See Inside the House When It Belonged to Adam Levine: