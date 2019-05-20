Eric Church gave a Los Angeles crowd a dose of "Gin and Juice" during the second night of back-to-back shows at the Staples Center on his Double Down Tour.

On Saturday (May 18), the country star took Snoop Dogg's second career single and spun it on its head, turning it from a '90s hip-hop jam into an acoustic number.

He takes on the first verse and chorus, owning the words as he sings: "With so much drama in the L-B-C / It's kinda hard bein Snoop D-O-double-G / But I, somehow, some way / Keep comin up with funky a-- sh-- like every single day."

Church can't help but laugh before singing the next couple of lines that are particularly explicit, but he finishes out strong while fans can be heard singing along with him.

Such a cover was appropriate for the in L.A. setting, as Snoop Dogg was raised outside of the city in Long Beach, Calif. This marks the second time Church has performed Snoop Dogg's hit on his Double Down Tour, also covering it during a two-night stay at the U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio in February.

The one-of-a-kind country star has been delivering diverse shows to his fans on the eclectic tour where he performs completely different shows in each city. Originally slated to wrap at the end of June, the "Desperate Man" singer recently announced additional dates on the trek, keeping him on the road through November.

"I don't want to quit yet. I don't want to be done yet. I don't want to be two months from the end of this thing, so we're going to play a little more," Church says of the tour's extension.

The Double Down Tour is currently scheduled to wrap on Nov. 23 in Sacramento, Calif.